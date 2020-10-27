Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 27 A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 27 A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank of Pakistan building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark Pink Ribbon Month. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:27 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-27 KARACHI: October 27 A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank of Pakistan building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark Pink Ribbon Month. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP68-27 ALSO READ SUKKUR: October 26 First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with the women during Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Sukkur IBA University. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 27 Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir speaks during ceremony on the occasion of the Pink Illumination at State... KARACHI: October 27 – A group photograph of Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir with guests during ceremony on the occasion of... SUKKUR: October 26 First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with the women during Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Sukkur...