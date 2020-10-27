KARACHI: October 27  A view of the Pink Illumination State Bank of Pakistan building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark Pink Ribbon Month. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
ALSO READ  SUKKUR: October 26  First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with the women during Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Sukkur IBA University. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

