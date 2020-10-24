Home Photos National Photos KARACHI: October 24 – President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 44th senate... PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: October 24 – President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 44th senate meeting of Federal Urdu University at Governor House. APP Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-24 KARACHI: October 24 - President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 44th senate meeting of Federal Urdu University at Governor House. APP APP21-24 ALSO READ QUETTA: October 23 - First lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi talking to a social activist Suria Allahdin for controlling breast cancer in Balochistan during a meeting in Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 24 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi being received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at airport. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai talking about development of projects and other matters of Balochistan...