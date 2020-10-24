KARACHI: October 24 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Governor House. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP56-24 KARACHI: October 24 - First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Governor House. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP56-24

ALSO READ  QUETTA: October 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding over a meeting of Agriculture Department at Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR