KARACHI: October 24 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Governor House. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi

QUETTA: October 23 - First lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi talking to a social activist Suria Allahdin for controlling breast cancer in Balochistan during a meeting in Governor House. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

KARACHI: October 24 – First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Governor House. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI: October 24 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP

KARACHI: October 24 – President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 44th senate meeting of Federal Urdu University at Governor House. APP