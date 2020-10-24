Home Photos National Photos KARACHI: October 24 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with... PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: October 24 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-24 KARACHI: October 24 President Dr. Arif Alvi in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP APP47-24 ALSO READ QUETTA: October 23 - Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor's House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 24 – President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing the 44th senate meeting of Federal Urdu University at Governor House. APP QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi being received by Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at airport. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer QUETTA: October 23 – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai talking about development of projects and other matters of Balochistan...