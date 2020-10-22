Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 22 Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 22 Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-22 KARACHI: October 22 Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP51-22 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 11 – Workers busy at a textile factory in earning livelihood for their families by making thread cones. APP photo by Muhammad... MULTAN: September 30 – Workers cutting bamboos before preparing different items. APP photo by Safdar Abbas HYDERABAD: August 27 Alkhidmat Foundation workers distribute food & water to rain affected people at Latifabad Unit Number 02 due to heavy rain...