KARACHI: October 22  Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP51-22 KARACHI: October 22  Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP51-22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR