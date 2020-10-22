Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 22 A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 22 A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from a stall ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-22 KARACHI: October 22 A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from a stall ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi APP52-22 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 22 A person selects a badge regarding celebration of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 22 A person selects a badge regarding celebration of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi LAHORE: October 22 – A vendor displaying decorative stuffs to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan LAHORE: August 10 – A lady selecting and purchasing national flag at Urdu Bazar as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP...