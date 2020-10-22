KARACHI: October 22  A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from a stall ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi
APP52-22 KARACHI: October 22  A motorcyclist fixes a flag after purchasing from a stall ahead of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi
APP52-22

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 22  A person selects a badge regarding celebration of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. APP photo M. Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR