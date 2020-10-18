Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 18 – Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 18 – Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sun, 18 Oct 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-18 KARACHI: October 18 - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP18-18 Sponsored Ad