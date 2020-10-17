KARACHI: October 17- Special Representative to the Prime Minister On Religious Harmony Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP42-17 KARACHI: October 17- Special Representative to the Prime Minister On Religious Harmony Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Press Club in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP42-17

Sponsored Ad