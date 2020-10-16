Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 16 – A view of the date palm trees planted... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 16 – A view of the date palm trees planted in the middle of a main street at Saddar area bearing bunches of fresh dates. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Fri, 16 Oct 2020, 8:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-16 KARACHI: October 16 - A view of the date palm trees planted in the middle of a main street at Saddar area bearing bunches of fresh dates. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP52-16 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 13 A street vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: October 04 A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A vendor displaying and arranging fresh dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk