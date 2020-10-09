KARACHI: October 09  Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Protection of Minorities Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar along with other members addressing a Press Conference at Karachi Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP34-09 KARACHI: October 09  Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Protection of Minorities Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar along with other members addressing a Press Conference at Karachi Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP34-09