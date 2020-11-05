KARACHI: October 05 - Patron-in- Chief of United Business Group(UBG) S M Muneer addressing a press conference at the opening of UBG election office for FPCCI election 2021 at FPCCI in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP47-05 KARACHI: October 05 - Patron-in- Chief of United Business Group(UBG) S M Muneer addressing a press conference at the opening of UBG election office for FPCCI election 2021 at FPCCI in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP47-05