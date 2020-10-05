Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 05 – A view of construction of an underpass being... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 05 – A view of construction of an underpass being built at near Mazar-e-Quaid, M.A Jinnah road in connection with Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project. Traffic also moves on the road adjacent underpass. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-05 KARACHI: October 05 - A view of construction of an underpass being built at near Mazar-e-Quaid, M.A Jinnah road in connection with Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project. Traffic also moves on the road adjacent underpass. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP26-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 30 Vehicles plying on the newly constructed road of underpass that connecting G-7 and G-8 sectors. APP photo by Sadia Haideri Relevant agencies must conduct probe into building collapsed in Korangi: Ali Zaidi RAWALPINDI: September 03 PHA staffers busy in construction work of protective wall on Nullah Lai at Motti Mahal. APP photo by Abid Zia