KARACHI: October 05  Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha during a condolence visit to former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qayim Ali Shah on the sad demise of his son. APP
APP70-05 KARACHI: October 05  Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha during a condolence visit to former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qayim Ali Shah on the sad demise of his son. APP
APP70-05

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 05  Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses to the inauguration ceremony of Indus Enclave a residential project of private company. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR