Home Photos National Photos KARACHI: October 05 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha during a... PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: October 05 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha during a condolence visit to former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qayim Ali Shah on the sad demise of his son. APP Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 12:14 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-05 KARACHI: October 05 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offering Fateha during a condolence visit to former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qayim Ali Shah on the sad demise of his son. APP APP70-05 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 05 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses to the inauguration ceremony of Indus Enclave a residential project of private company. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 05 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses to the inauguration ceremony of Indus Enclave a residential project of private company. APP PM fully cognizant of people’s problems: Governor LARKANA: September 30 Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurating the construction of 2-Lane Additional Carriageway Ratodero-Shikarpur Road at Shikarpur Bypass. APP photo by Nadeem...