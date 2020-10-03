KARACHI: October 03 - Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage line at Pakistan Chowk area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP45-03 KARACHI: October 03 - Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage line at Pakistan Chowk area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP45-03

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR