Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage line at Pakistan Chowk area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sun, 4 Oct 2020, 12:18 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-03 KARACHI: October 03 - Worker busy in maintenance work of damaged sewage line at Pakistan Chowk area in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP45-03 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: September 27 Railway worker busy in maintenance work with heavy machinery to clear the railway track for the revival of Karachi Circular... KARACHI: July 05 – A vehicle loaded with long pipes on the way for the maintenance work of water lines in residential area of...