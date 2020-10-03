Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in construction work of fountain at... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 03 – Worker busy in construction work of fountain at Peoples Square, an entertaining place for Karachities in Provincial Capital.APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sun, 4 Oct 2020, 12:17 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-03 KARACHI: October 03 - Worker busy in construction work of fountain at Peoples Square, an entertaining place for Karachities in Provincial Capital.APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP44-03 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge that connects Sector G-7 with G-8 over Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge... ISLAMABAD: September 29 – Construction work of underpass underway near Zero Point connecting G-7 with G-8 sectors at Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk FAISALABAD: September 22 – Construction work of Kashmir Bridge Underpass in full swing at Canal Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas