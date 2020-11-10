Home Photos KARACHI: November 10 – A view arrangements and preparations at National Stadium... PhotosSports Photos KARACHI: November 10 – A view arrangements and preparations at National Stadium for the playoffs matches and the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 9:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-10 KARACHI: November 10 - A view arrangements and preparations at National Stadium for the playoffs matches and the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP45-10 ALSO READ KARACHI: November 10 - A view of Lahore Qalandars team during practice session at the National Stadium for the playoffs and the final of the Pakistan Super League 2020 to be played from 14-17 November. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 10 – A view of Lahore Qalandars team during practice session at the National Stadium for the playoffs and the final of... KARACHI: November 10 – A view of ground staffers preparing National Stadium for the playoffs matches and the final of the Pakistan Super League... RAWALPINDI: November 03 – A group photo of Pakistani team after winning the series 2-1 after final and 3rd One-Day International (ODI) cricket match...