Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: November 05 People enjoying at Beach View near Natty Jetty... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: November 05 People enjoying at Beach View near Natty Jetty Bridge as in the background an attractive view of sunset in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 7:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-05 KARACHI: November 05 People enjoying at Beach View near Natty Jetty Bridge as in the background an attractive view of sunset in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP48-05