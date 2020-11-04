Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: November 04 – A view of repairing work of the overhead... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: November 04 – A view of repairing work of the overhead bridge at Liaquatabad. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 6:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-04 KARACHI: November 04 - A view of repairing work of the overhead bridge at Liaquatabad. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP46-04 ALSO READ LAHORE: November 04 Labourers busy in construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Workers installing pedestrians bridge at New Malpur Murree Road. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh RAWALPINDI: November 04 A view of construction work during expansion work of a bridge at Sawan. APP photo by Abid Zia LAHORE: November 04 Labourers busy in construction work of Firdous Market Underpass during development work in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Amir Khan