KARACHI: November 01 Jamaat-e-Islami holding protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) in France at M. A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi Sun, 1 Nov 2020, 10:56 PM

APP59-01 KARACHI: November 01 Jamaat-e-Islami holding protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) in France at M. A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: November 01 - Activists of Imamia Students Organization Karachi Division holding Difa-e-Namoos Risalat Rally against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) in France at M. A. Jinnah Road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi