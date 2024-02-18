Election day banner

Karachi Kings wicketkeeper Saad Baig trying to run out the Multan Sultans batter Dawid Malan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings wicketkeeper Saad Baig trying to run out the Multan Sultans batter Dawid Malan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium
APP52-180224 MULTAN: February 18 - Karachi Kings bowler Tabraiz Shamsi delivers a ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium. APP/QSM/ABB
Karachi Kings wicketkeeper Saad Baig trying to run out the Multan Sultans batter Dawid Malan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium
APP51-180224
MULTANKarachi Kings wicketkeeper Saad Baig trying to run out the Multan Sultans batter Dawid Malan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings wicketkeeper Saad Baig trying to run out the Multan Sultans batter Dawid Malan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match plays between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium

APP53-180224
MULTAN

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services