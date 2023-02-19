Karachi Kings’ Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium
APP53-190223 KARACHI: February 19 - Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
<em>Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium</em>
APP53-190223 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman is clean bowled by Karachi Kings' Aamer Yamin (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman is clean bowled by Karachi Kings’ Aamer Yamin (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between...

Spectators enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium

Multan Sultan's player Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium

Multan Sultan’s player Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Players and officials pay tribute to the families and children of Martyrs of Karachi Police Office terrorist Attack

Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Players and officials pay tribute to the families and children of Martyrs of Karachi Police Office terrorist Attack

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Quetta Gladiators’ Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20...

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Quetta Gladiators’ Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta...

Peshawar Zalmi team players celebrating after taking the wicket of Multan Sultan's batter Shan Masood during the PSL8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi team players celebrating after taking the wicket of Multan Sultan’s batter Shan Masood during the PSL8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and...

Karachi Kings' Haider Ali (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings’ Haider Ali (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at...

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Multan Sultan's player Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Multan Sultan’s player Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectator enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectator enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during PSL 8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium