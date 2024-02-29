- UN chief ‘condemns’ killing of over 100 Palestinians during aid delivery in Gaza
- Majority of Kashmiris support Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan: Attique
- Bilawal directs Sindh Govt to prepare for rainstorms
- Ambassador Hashmi’s first visit to Hong Kong paves way for enhanced bilateral relations
- Karachi Kings’ batter Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium
Pakistan's National News Agency