PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 31 – PAF personnel distributing relief goods among the rain affected people in the surroundings of PAF Base, Faisal. APP August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-31 KARACHI: August 31 - PAF personnel distributing relief goods among the rain affected people in the surroundings of PAF Base, Faisal. APP APP10-31 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 31 - PAF personnel distributing relief goods among the rain affected people in the surroundings of PAF Base, Faisal. APP