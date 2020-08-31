PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 31 – Member Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh alongwith depressed family members of two people who drowned in the rapid flow of the Malir River talking to media persons. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-31 KARACHI: August 31 - Member Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh alongwith depressed family members of two people who drowned in the rapid flow of the Malir River talking to media persons. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP30-31