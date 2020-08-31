PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: August 31 – A view of massive traffic jam due to rain water accumulated in city some areas after last week heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi August 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-31 KARACHI: August 31 - A view of massive traffic jam due to rain water accumulated in city some areas after last week heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP47-31 ALSO READ LARKANA: August 31 - A view of the two buffaloes fight at Rice Canal. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar