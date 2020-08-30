ALSO READ LARKANA: August 30 - A large number of mourners attending the a procession at Jaral Shah Imambargah on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
