KARACHI: August 29  A large number of people attending the 9th Muharram procession at M A Jinnah Road. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a month of mourning for Shiites in remembrance of the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

APP50-29
APP50-29
ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: August 29  Mourners touching the Zuljinnah during a procession on 9th Muharramul Harram at Sadar Bazaar. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

