PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: August 26 A view of rain water accumulated at Liaquatabad Market after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi August 26, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-26 KARACHI: August 26 A view of rain water accumulated at Liaquatabad Market after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP32-26 ALSO READ LARKANA: August 26 - A little girl on bicycle passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar