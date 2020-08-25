KARACHI: August 25  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Shahrah-e-Faisal after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: August 25  A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Shahrah-e-Faisal after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 25  Women passing through accumulated rain water at Latifabad Unit Number 02 after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

