KARACHI: August 25 A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Shahrah-e-Faisal after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 25, 2020

HYDERABAD: August 25 Women passing through accumulated rain water at Latifabad Unit Number 02 after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan