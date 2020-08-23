PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 23 – The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi August 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-23 KARACHI: August 23 - The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP32-23 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 23 - The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi