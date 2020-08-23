KARACHI: August 23 – The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: August 23 - The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP33-23 KARACHI: August 23 - The area of Ayub Goth Surjani Town submerged in flooded rainwater a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP33-23

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 23 - Families moving to safer place through submerged flooded rainwater from Ayub goth Surjani Town a day after heavy downpour. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR