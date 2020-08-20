PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 20 – People Purchasing Muharram ul Haram related stuff displaying by shopkeeper to attract the customers outside his shop as the Muharram ul Haram Moon sighted. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-20 KARACHI: August 20 - People Purchasing Muharram ul Haram related stuff displaying by shopkeeper to attract the customers outside his shop as the Muharram ul Haram Moon sighted. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP64-20