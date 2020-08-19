PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: August 19 – President Dr. Arif Alvi stands in respect of National Anthem at the 75th National Council Meeting 2020 of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-19 KARACHI: August 19 - President Dr. Arif Alvi stands in respect of National Anthem at the 75th National Council Meeting 2020 of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP07-19 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 19 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at the 75th National Council Meeting 2020 of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi