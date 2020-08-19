PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: August 19 – President Dr. Arif Alvi offering dua after planting a sapling at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-19 KARACHI: August 19 - President Dr. Arif Alvi offering dua after planting a sapling at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP11-19 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 19 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing at the 75th National Council Meeting 2020 of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association at Sindh Boy Scouts Provincial Headquarters. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi