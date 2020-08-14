KARACHI: August 14 -Representative of Three Armed Forces offering Fateha after laying flower wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI: August 14 -Representative of Three Armed Forces offering Fateha after laying flower wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 14  A large number of people throng offering Friday prayers on the eve of Independence Day of Pakistan at Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saleem Rana

