PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 14 – People waving National flag on Independence Day celebrations at sea view Clifton organized by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-14 KARACHI: August 14 - People waving National flag on Independence Day celebrations at sea view Clifton organized by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP37-14 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 14 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hoists the national flag during a ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari