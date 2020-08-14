PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 14 – Pakistan Navy troops plant sapling during Pakistan Navy ‘Green Initiative’ plantation campaign at Port Qasim area launched in connection with Independence Day. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-14 KARACHI: August 14 - Pakistan Navy troops plant sapling during Pakistan Navy 'Green Initiative' plantation campaign at Port Qasim area launched in connection with Independence Day. APP APP59-14 ALSO READ QUETTA: August 14 - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan addressing the ceremony of Independence Day at Balochistan Assembly. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer