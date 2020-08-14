KARACHI: August 14 – Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail & Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons after laying wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam on the eve of Independence Day Celebrations. APP

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 13 - An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran

