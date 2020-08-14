NationalPhotos KARACHI: August 14 – Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail & Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah hosting Pakistani Flag at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam on the eve of Independence Day Celebration. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-14 KARACHI: August 14 - Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail & Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah hosting Pakistani Flag at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam on the eve of Independence Day Celebration. APP APP08-14 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 13 An illuminated view of KPT building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi