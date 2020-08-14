KARACHI: August 14 – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisting the National flag at Mazar-e-Quaid to mark Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 14 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers Dua at Mazar-e-Iqbal after hoisting the national flag in connection with Independence Day at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

