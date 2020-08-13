PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 13 An illuminated view of KMC building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-13 KARACHI: August 13 An illuminated view of KMC building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP74-13 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 13 Youngsters enjoying fireworks during the mid-night time to mark the Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia