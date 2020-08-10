PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 10 – Roadside vendor displays national flag colour bangles at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-10 APP40-10 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 10 - Boys wearing Pakistani flag mask at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi