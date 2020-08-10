PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 10 – A boy sells national flags at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-10 KARACHI: August 10 - A boy sales national flags at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP38-10