PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: August 05 A female waving the flags on the departure of Kashmir Train March to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi August 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP35-05 KARACHI: August 05 A female waving the flags on the departure of Kashmir Train March to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP35-05