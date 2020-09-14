PhotosFeature Photos KALASH: September 14 A view of graveyard of Kalash as the people of Kalash never buried their dead bodies they put them in a wooden box and left them under the open sky. Now they have started bury their dead bodies. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-14 KALASH: September 14 A view of graveyard of Kalash as the people of Kalash never buried their dead bodies they put them in a wooden box and left them under the open sky. Now they have started bury their dead bodies. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP11-14