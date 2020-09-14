KALASH: September 14  A view of graveyard of Kalash as the people of Kalash never buried their dead bodies they put them in a wooden box and left them under the open sky. Now they have started bury their dead bodies. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

KALASH: September 14  A view of graveyard of Kalash as the people of Kalash never buried their dead bodies they put them in a wooden box and left them under the open sky. Now they have started bury their dead bodies. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP11-14 KALASH: September 14  A view of graveyard of Kalash as the people of Kalash never buried their dead bodies they put them in a wooden box and left them under the open sky. Now they have started bury their dead bodies. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP11-14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR