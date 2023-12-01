- PHC stops development works till general election
- Agreement to operationalize loss & damage fund reached at Dubai climate conference: UN
- JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addressing to Shuhda-e-Islam and Tufaan -e-Aqsa Conference on the occasion of Yom-e-Shahadat of Ex-Senator Dr. Khalid Mehmood Soomro at Municipal Stadium.
- President for creating awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spread
- PM reiterates govt’s resolve to further strengthen HIV response
