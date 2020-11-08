Home Photos Feature Photos JUGLOT: November 08 A vehicle passing on Karakorum Highway near Juglot.... PhotosFeature Photos JUGLOT: November 08 A vehicle passing on Karakorum Highway near Juglot. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Sun, 8 Nov 2020, 10:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-08 JUGLOT: November 08 A vehicle passing on Karakorum Highway near Juglot. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP36-08 ALSO READ JUGLOT: November 08 A view of the junction point of the great mountain ranges The Hindukush, The Himalaya and The Karakorum near Juglot. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JUGLOT: November 08 A view of the junction point of the great mountain ranges The Hindukush, The Himalaya and The Karakorum near Juglot.... ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh KARACHI: September 14 An elderly beggar asking for alms from a person sitting in vehicle at traffic signal in Provincial Capital. APP Photo...