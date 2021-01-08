Home Photos Feature Photos January 08 Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking... PhotosFeature Photos January 08 Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk for livelihood at Swan Camp neighborhood in the outskirts of the city Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 5:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-080121 RAWALPINDI: January 08 Nomads on the way leading their camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk for livelihood at Swan Camp neighborhood in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP08-080121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A beautiful group picture of camels that are moving for pasturing at desert area An elderly nomad woman displaying camel milk to attract the customers while sitting at a roadside A beautiful view of convoy of camels passing in front of Orange Line Train Station Anarkali