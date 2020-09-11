PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos JAMPUR: September 11 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar talking to the woman during her visit to Ehsaas Nashonuma Center. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Fri, 11 Sep 2020, 9:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-11 JAMPUR: September 11 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar talking to the woman during her visit to Ehsaas Nashonuma Center. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP47-11 ALSO READ JAMPUR: September 11 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar visiting different departments of Ehsaas Nashonuma Center. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari